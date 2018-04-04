SPFL announce record prize money for 2017/18 season

This season's Premiership champions will win £3.176m with £23.7m being paid out in total.

Prize: The Premiership winners will win over £3m. SNS Group

The SPFL have announced the prize money for this season's league competitions with £23.7m being paid out to Scottish sides.

The Premiership champions will bank £3.176m for success at the end of the season, with payments paid on a sliding scale for the rest of the division with the 12th-placed side earning £1.07m.

Winning the Championship brings a prize of £533,000, with the League One and League two winners taking home £119,000 and £64,000 respectively.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "This season's revenue distribution is the highest prize fund in the history of the Scottish game and a record windfall for all SPFL clubs.

"The SPFL is committed to continually growing our game in the financial interests of all 42 member clubs. A new and improved deal with title sponsor Ladbrokes and other commercial deals helped us to do just that."

SPFL prize money 2017/18

Premiership

1st - £3.176m

2nd - £2.28m

3rd - £1.96m

4th - £1.72m

5th - £1.6m

6th - £1.48m

7th - £1.36m

8th - £1.3m

9th - £1.24m

10th - £1.19m

11th - £1.13m

12th - £1.07m

Championship

1st - £533,000

2nd - £450,000

3rd - 379,000

4th - £308,000

5th - £237,000

6th - £213,000

7th - £201,000

8th - £190,000

9th - £178,000

10th - £166,000

League One

1st - £119,000

2nd - £102,000

3rd - £83,000

4th - £81,000

5th - £78,000

6th - £76,000

7th - £73,000

8th - £71,000

9th - £69,000

10th - £66,000

League Two