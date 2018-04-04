SPFL announce record prize money for 2017/18 season
This season's Premiership champions will win £3.176m with £23.7m being paid out in total.
The SPFL have announced the prize money for this season's league competitions with £23.7m being paid out to Scottish sides.
The Premiership champions will bank £3.176m for success at the end of the season, with payments paid on a sliding scale for the rest of the division with the 12th-placed side earning £1.07m.
Winning the Championship brings a prize of £533,000, with the League One and League two winners taking home £119,000 and £64,000 respectively.
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "This season's revenue distribution is the highest prize fund in the history of the Scottish game and a record windfall for all SPFL clubs.
"The SPFL is committed to continually growing our game in the financial interests of all 42 member clubs. A new and improved deal with title sponsor Ladbrokes and other commercial deals helped us to do just that."
SPFL prize money 2017/18
Premiership
- 1st - £3.176m
- 2nd - £2.28m
- 3rd - £1.96m
- 4th - £1.72m
- 5th - £1.6m
- 6th - £1.48m
- 7th - £1.36m
- 8th - £1.3m
- 9th - £1.24m
- 10th - £1.19m
- 11th - £1.13m
- 12th - £1.07m
Championship
- 1st - £533,000
- 2nd - £450,000
- 3rd - 379,000
- 4th - £308,000
- 5th - £237,000
- 6th - £213,000
- 7th - £201,000
- 8th - £190,000
- 9th - £178,000
- 10th - £166,000
League One
- 1st - £119,000
- 2nd - £102,000
- 3rd - £83,000
- 4th - £81,000
- 5th - £78,000
- 6th - £76,000
- 7th - £73,000
- 8th - £71,000
- 9th - £69,000
- 10th - £66,000
League Two
- 1st - £64,000
- 2nd - £62,000
- 3rd - £59,000
- 4th - £57,000
- 5th - £55,000
- 6th - £52,000
- 7th - £50,000
- 8th - £47,000
- 9th - £45,000
- 10th - £43,000