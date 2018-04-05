Football Talk: Kamberi eyes Hibs stay, Wilkins tributes

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Move: Kamberi has hinted at a permanent deal. SNS Group

He hit his first Hibs hat-trick on Tuesday evening and now Florian Kamberi has suggested he would be glad to make his move to Edinburgh permanent.

The striker, on loan from Grasshoppers Zurich, isn't too happy with his parent club and how they've treated him but has spoken in glowing terms about Hibs head coach Neil Lennon. With the Easter Road side having an option to buy at the end of the season, "come and get me" pleas don't come much clearer.

Another player who is remaining in Scotland is Dundee defender Steven Caulker, who was the subject of a bid the club say would have risen to break the club record fee had it been accepted. With the Norwegian transfer window now closed Rosenborg won't be back in for the player and now Neil McCann is touting Caulker for a Scotland call-up.

Ali Crawford has been a shining light for Hamilton in recent seasons but he's now admitted he'll be moving on to a new challenge at the end of the season and hasn't had an offer of a new deal from Accies, while Hearts are looking at Northern Irish starlet Bobby Burns.

And tributes have been paid to Rangers and Hibs midfielder Ray Wilkins, who died on Wednesday at the age of 61.

Top stories

ICYMI

The back pages