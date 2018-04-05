Bobby Madden to referee Celtic v Rangers cup semi-final
Kevin Clancy will be the man in the middle when Motherwell face Aberdeen.
Bobby Madden has been appointed to referee the Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden.
The Scottish FA has confirmed the refereeing appointments for both semi-finals, with Kevin Clancy being given the Motherwell v Aberdeen match at the national stadium.
Madden will be assisted by David McGeachie and Graeme Stewart at the Glasgow derby with Don Robertson and Nick Walsh acting as additional assistants. Steven McLean will be the fourth official.
For the Motherwell v Aberdeen match, Clancy will have Douglas Ross and David Roome running the line.
Andrew Dallas and Alan Muir will be additional assistants and Greg Aitken will be fourth official.
The matches are to be played on April 14 and 15.
