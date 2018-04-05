  • STV
Levein: Hughes will get new Hearts deal if he wants one

Andy Coyle Paul Barnes

The Hearts boss says his veteran defender is an asset on and off the field.

Experience: Levein values Hughes.
Experience: Levein values Hughes. SNS Group

Craig Levein has said that he'll offer a new contract to Aaron Hughes if the experienced defender is keen to stay on at Tynecastle and said the Northern Irishman was a big influence behind the scenes.

The 38-year-old stopper is nearing the end of his current deal and would be free to leave the club in the summer but Levein said that part of his value to Hearts is as an example to others of how to behave as a professional footballer.

"I haven't had that conversation with Aaron yet," Levein said. "My view would be that if he's willing to continue, he's not just added on the field, he's been an inspiration off the field in the way he lives his life and has a professionalism that shines through everything that he does.

"He's been a huge plus for us. It's not tangible off-the-field stuff but he has been excellent, particularly for the young players to have the opportunity to tap into his knowledge.

"He's been a big help in general. I was speaking to the parents of a young lad and talking about having these players who have been through everything that could possibly happen in a football career. To have that in the building and for a young kid not to tap into that is a waste."

The manager said Hughes, along with Christophe Berra and Don Cowie, were expected to pass their experience and knowledge on to the young players at the club and that helped introduce them to the first team.

"Having players like Aaron and Christophe and Don, it's important that the kids recognise that they're there to help," he said. "They're there sitting with the kids going over the video analysis and helping with the questions that the kids have got.

"Part of the model of the club and the reasons we can give game time to young players is because we have very solid professionals who've been through everything and seen everything and done everything, to help them through.

"Those senior players come on the understanding that part of the role is not just to play but to impart knowledge and to help people."

Midweek results guaranteed Hearts a place in the top six after the split and though Levein was pleased to be competing against the best sides for the remainder of the season, he said it was nowhere near satisfying his ambitions.

He said: "Am I pleased with being in the top six? It's better than not being there. Are we where we want to be? The answer to that is no.

"Sixth isn't the place we want to be. We still have time to improve our position but we'll need to be very good between now and the end of the season.

"We want to be in the top six every year as a bare minimum. We're a team who are in the top six budget-wise so we should be.

"Our aspirations, of course, are higher than that."

