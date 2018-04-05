Jack Ross: Taking St Mirren up would top the lot for me

The Buddies can clinch the Championship title at the weekend should results go their way.

St Mirren boss Jack Ross said guiding the Buddies to the Championship title would mark the high point of his career so far but insisted there is plenty more to come.

The Paisley outfit will secure promotion to the Scottish top flight at the weekend if they defeat Brechin and Livingston drop points against Morton.

Since taking over as manager in October 2016 - when St Mirren languished at the foot of the Championship table - Ross has set about turning around the club's fortunes.

The 41-year-old said while promotion would top the lot to this point in his time in football he isn't ever one to rest on his laurels.

He said: "Certainly, for me, if we manage to finish this job and achieve promotion I think in the fullness of time I'll look back on it and say that yes, this is the biggest thing I've done.

"But I'd hope it won't be the biggest thing I do in my whole career.

"The next challenge would be to figure out how I achieve something more.

"We'll settle for finishing this job first of all."

Saints have led the way in the second tier since before Christmas.

Ross, who was named Championship manager of the month for March, believes his side will have proven themselves worthy champions should they cross the line on Saturday.

He added: "We are getting closer to achieving our target for the season.

"We have been quite open that we wanted to achieve promotion.

"The fact we are edging towards winning the division is huge for us."

"We still have that little bit to go to prove that we are the best team in the league but certainly, to date, we have shown that."

"If this team can get over the line they'll be worthy champions."

Ross' work transforming St Mirren from relegation fodder to promotion contenders has seen him linked with a host of clubs.

The Buddies manager has no plans of upping sticks anytime soon, however.

He said: "I love the job, I have an affection for the club.

"I am very comfortable in the role I have here and know the potential of the club.

"If we manage to achieve promotion I still think there is a lot of growth and things we can improve upon

"Of course I am ambitious and want to manage at the highest level I can but it would have to be the right fit because I work in a certain way.

"I have the environment here, it works for me, and I'm very much enjoying the position I'm in."

