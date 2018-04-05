Ross McCrorie: Ibrox should be fortress for Rangers

The Light Blues defender said Rangers must win this weekend to garner momentum.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5764646141001-ross-mccrorie-ibrox-should-be-a-fortress-for-rangers.jpg" />

Rangers defender Ross McCrorie has said he's baffled as to why the Light Blues have struggled on home turf this season as he believes Ibrox should be a fortress.

The Govan outfit have lost seven times at home so far this campaign.

McCrorie, who declared himself ready to start against Dundee this weekend, insisted fans who turn up at Ibrox deserve better.

He said: "I couldn't pinpoint what the problem is.

"Our home form hasn't been good at all and that shouldn't happen.

"It should be a fortress here, teams shouldn't be winning.

"The fans deserve better than what they have been getting recently."

Rangers host Neil McCann's Dark Blues on Saturday as they look to end a run of three games without a win.

McCrorie, 20, insists three points are vital as Rangers prepare for next weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final with rivals Celtic.

He added: "It's huge, we need to get a victory.

"To get the momentum ahead of the split and especially the semi-final makes it a huge game for us a the weekend."

