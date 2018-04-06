Football Talk: Griffiths opens talks, Hearts' McGregor move
Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.
An injury layoff left Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths with plenty of time to mull over his future and it looks as though he's decided it's best served at Parkhead.
The Scotland talisman is ready to put pen to paper on a lengthy new deal that extends his stay well beyond 2021.
Griffiths' exploits for club and country had sparked interest from elsewhere but the 27-year-old insists he has no interest in leaving the Scottish champions.
Mikael Lustig is also keen to prolong his stint in Glasgow's east end, with the Swedish defender saying he is determined to win ten-in-a-row at Celtic.
Elsewhere, Hearts are set to renew their attempts to sign Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor, according to reports.
Former Rangers star Gennaro Gattuso has been confirmed as AC Milan's boss on a long-term basis, signing a deal to manage the Rossoneri until 2021 after making an instant impact since taking charge at the San Siro.
