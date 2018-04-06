Greg Kiltie: Kilmarnock is a brilliant place to be

Kiltie is among six players who have recently extended their deals at Rugby Park.

Greg Kiltie believes boss Steve Clarke has transformed Kilmarnock, and by retaining the services of many key players, he is laying foundations for potential success next season

Along with Kiltie, Kris Boyd, Rory McKenzie, Alan Power, Gary Dicker and Eamonn Brophy have all signed contract extensions at Rugby Park as Clarke looks to create a settled side.

During Lee Clarke's tenure, the club conducted 45 player transactions in the space of a year.

But with the current boss looking to build a more stable team, the 21-year old believes Killie can now look to push on next term.

He said: "The talks were pretty easy. I want to stay at the club. It's a brilliant place to be at the minute.

"The atmosphere round the place is much better than in previous seasons.

"To everybody it's a bit mind-boggling to say we're now sitting fifth and chasing fourth when we were bottom only six months ago. It's crazy.

"It's great to be here when everything is going so well and with all the others signing up too, hopefully we can carry this on into next season.

"Six of us have extended our deals recently and that shows you the boys want to be here and stay together. Hopefully we can progress and build something.

"You need a settled group of players if you're going to achieve things. It's hard when you bring in loads of new players to get them all adapted at once so it'll be nice to start next season with guys who know each other."

Kiltie has been in and out of Clarke's line-up since returning from injury, but with last week's 2-0 win over Hamilton allowing Killie to equal their best run of league results in 25 years, the winger is putting his faith in manager Clarke's judgement.

He said: "It's nice to be back involved. The boys have been doing so well that it's meant I've not played as much as I'd like.

"But that's the gaffer looking after me. He's eased me back in at times and that can be frustrating as I want to play.

"In the long run, though, it'll definitely be better for me. The gaffer's been through this stuff before so I'll trust his judgement when he says it's best for me."

Kilmarnock travel to Firhill to face bottom side Partick Thistle on Saturday but Clarke is wary of Alan Archibald's strugglers.

"You'd certainly expect them to be fired up," the manager said.

"Tuesday night against Ross County was very disappointing for them.

"To go to Dingwall and lose 4-0 to their relegation rivals will have hurt them so we'll have to be ready for a reaction."