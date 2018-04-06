  • STV
Brown: I would get six-game ban for challenge like Davies'

The Celtic captain believes he would have received a greater punishment than Davies has.

Andrew Davies was sent off following his forceful challenge on Scott Brown.
Andrew Davies was sent off following his forceful challenge on Scott Brown.

Celtic captain Scott Brown said if roles had been reversed and he'd made a challenge like Andrew Davies' on him he'd have received a five or six game ban.

Brown was left in agony after Staggies skipper Davies stamped on his groin during the Scottish champions' 3-0 win at Parkhead.

Davies was sent off for the challenge and received a two-game ban for violent conduct.

The Scottish FA opted against taking further action against the Englishman.

Brown feels his actions would have been placed under the microscope for a considerable time should he have made a similarly controversial tackle.

He said: "For me, if I'd done that it would have been a lot worse.

"It would have been in papers for weeks on end and I'd have been getting a five or six-game ban.

"I'll let you make your own mind up on that.

"You want to tackle hard and win the ball, it's a contact sport.

"But stamping on opponents when the ball is nowhere near near you is definitely not being a hard man or going into a tackle."

I didn't want any more kids anyway so he probably done me a favour.
Scott Brown

He added: "I didn't want any more kids anyway so he probably done me a favour.

"I think he just mistimed it badly.

"There have been a couple of harsh tackles, I don't know if it's on me or because they are being mistimed badly.

"People lose their head, I understand that. But stamping when the ball is nowhere near you and especially where he stamped, it wasn't exactly pleasant at the time."

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers claimed earlier in the week that players, managers and media in Scotland were envious of Brown.

The Hoops skipper insisted he takes no notice of any discourse he creates as his focus is solely on performances on the pitch.

He said: "There have been a lot of comments about me but I just get on with my job, I just enjoying playing football.

"I enjoy the tackles, people getting touch tight and people saying they are better players than me.

"I keep coming back and proving them on.

"I could be public enemy number one but it really doesn't bother me, I just go on the park and do my job."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.