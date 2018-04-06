Neil Lennon: No decision reached on loanees' futures

The Hibs boss said he is still considering whether to make the trio's deals permanent.

Lennon said he always expected to be challenging for European place. sns group

Hibs manager Neil Lennon said no decision has been made on the future of loan stars Scott Allan, Florian Kamberi, and Jamie MacLaren.

The trio have become key players for the Easter Road side, with on-loan Grasshoppers striker Kamberi netting a hat-trick against Hamilton on Wednesday night to take his tally to six goals in eight appearances.

The January transfer window also saw Allan arrive on-loan from Celtic whilst Maclaren joined from German side Darmstadt 98.

Should Hibs wish to make Kamberi's deal permanent, Lennon said an affordable fee had been agreed when they signed him, but no concrete decision has been made on his or the other two players futures.

He said: "We've got an option to buy Florian, that's something we will give consideration to.

"As for the other two it remains to be seen, we'll assess where we are at the end of the season.

"There's affordability obviously and whether the players will want to come back and whether I want them back as well. I haven't reached that sort of decision yet.

"I think there is certainly better variation in the way we're playing and our attacking form and flow has been pivotal to that.

"Florian and Jamie have formed a very good partnership and Scotty brings something a little bit different.

"Not only his quality going forward but his infectious personality and what he's brought to the dressing room as well as on the pitch.

Hibs are vying for a top-three finish with Aberdeen and Rangers and trail the Dons by four points and are only one point behind the Ibrox side.

Lennon side his team have already achieved their target this season but hopes they can push on as they approach the split.

Ahead of their trip to Dingwall, Lennon added: "Obviously your first target is top six.

"We felt confident early on that we could nick that then after that everything's a bonus.

"So all this good form, all this feel good factor around the place, is an added bonus.

"We have to assume going into tomorrow's game before a ball is kicked that Aberdeen and Rangers will win. That's the mindset that you have to have and hopefully that will spur us on to win the game ourselves.

"That's just natural teams around you are expected to win and they drop points you get a boost but you have to capitalise on that and we've done that OK so far.

"It will to and fro a lot until the end of the season so it's important we stay in there because anything can happen."

