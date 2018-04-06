Graeme Murty: Windass doubtful for Old Firm semi-final

The Rangers boss said Josh Windass hasn't trained after being substituted against Motherwell.

Josh Windass has scored 17 goals for Rangers this season. sns group

Rangers boss Graeme Murty said Josh Windass could miss their Scottish Cup clash with Celtic.

The 24-year-old was substituted against Motherwell last weekend after a challenge from defender Cedric Kipre left him floored.

Windass has not trained since and will definitely miss Saturday's visit of Dundee, but of more concern, is Murty's admission that the ex-Accrington midfielder is a doubt for next weekend's semi-final encounter at Hampden.

Murty also added Wes Foderingham could sit out this weekend after missing training on Friday.

Murty said: "Josh isn't available tomorrow unfortunately. He's a bit tender at the minute.

"Cedric is a hefty guy and Josh felt that impact to his calf. It was 16 and a half stone of Kipre falling on his leg.

"I don't know about next weekend as yet. It's too soon to say. We'll assess him over the weekend and see where he gets to."

Rangers have failed to secure a victory in their last three league games with last weekend's 2-2 draw against Motherwell following defeats to Celtic and Kilmarnock.

Murty is looking to halt their bad run and believes his team must show that they can handle the pressure of playing for the club.

"It's been something I've been thinking about all week and it applies to my position as well," said the manager after seeing his team fall three points behind Aberdeen in the race for second place.

"I'm a firm believer that the pressure you feel representing this club is an absolute privilege.

"In my capacity or in the players' capacity, it is a privilege to have that pressure on your shoulders to represent this club in the way we should do.

"We need to step up and take it.

"I believe I can and I believe the players can - but talk is cheap.

"You have to go and handle that pressure on a daily basis. We'll see tomorrow when we kick off if we're in the right mindset to go and do that.

"It takes big shoulders to fill a Rangers shirt and you have to be able to cope with playing in front of 50,000 people who demand high standards. That demand won't go away."

The former development coach has endured a mixed run of results since replacing Pedro Caixinha but insists the challenge of leading Rangers will make him a better boss.

"It's new to me, if I'm being honest," said Murty.

"I played with pressure and I've lived with pressure as a coach.

"But as a manager, it's different.

"However, I'm improving at handling it and I'll be better for it as a person, a coach and a manager for dealing with the pressure.

"I have to understand that people aren't having a go at me personally. They expect things from this position. They expect a certain level of competence and ability.

"I believe I have it but I have to go show it every single day and better than we have done recently."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.