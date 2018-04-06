Lafferty booking for simulation revoked after Hearts' appeal

The Tynecastle forward's yellow card for diving against Dundee has been rescinded.

Kyle Lafferty was booked after referee Kevin Clancy adjudged the forward to have dived. SNS

Hearts forward Kyle Lafferty's booking for simulation against Dundee has been rescinded after a successful appeal by the Tynecastle club.

The Northern Irish striker received his tenth caution of the campaign after referee Kevin Clancy adjudged him to have dived in the penalty area during the 1-1 draw at Dens Park.

Hearts protested against the decision, with the case going to a fast track tribunal.

After a meeting at Hampden, the yellow card has been annulled.

The decision reduces Lafferty's rap sheet to nine bookings this season.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.