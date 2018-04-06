Lafferty booking for simulation revoked after Hearts' appeal
The Tynecastle forward's yellow card for diving against Dundee has been rescinded.
Hearts forward Kyle Lafferty's booking for simulation against Dundee has been rescinded after a successful appeal by the Tynecastle club.
The Northern Irish striker received his tenth caution of the campaign after referee Kevin Clancy adjudged him to have dived in the penalty area during the 1-1 draw at Dens Park.
Hearts protested against the decision, with the case going to a fast track tribunal.
After a meeting at Hampden, the yellow card has been annulled.
The decision reduces Lafferty's rap sheet to nine bookings this season.
