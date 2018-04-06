Neil McCann: Old Firm clubs under more scrutiny than others

The Dundee manager said Graeme Murty has to endure added pressure in his role.

McCann won three Scottish League titles in a five year spell at Ibrox. sns group

Dundee boss Neil McCann believes special characteristics are required to play for the Old Firm as players and managers are under added pressure when representing the Glasgow sides.

Ex-Rangers player McCann spent five years at Ibrox and said he understands the expectation levels that are placed upon Rangers counterpart Graeme Murty and his side.

Last summer, the Dark Blues manager penned a long-term deal at Dens Park, and said he feels for Murty whose future beyond this season is undecided.

He said: "To be a manager of an Old Firm team I can only imagine it must be an incredible thing to deal with.

"I know what it's like as a player. In the world of being in the public eye and mobile phones you are never out of the public eye. And that could be doing the most mundane thing in the world

"When you are at the Old Firm you are probably under more scrutiny than anyone.

"You have to have thick skin.

"You have to have a bravery about you and a level of awareness in what you are doing.

"You also have to have responsibility."

"I'd imagine Graeme would be under an enormous amount of pressure because it's a short term appointment

"I have signed a longer-term contract here and I think I have the time to build something here. He is working under a different set of circumstances.

"The expectation levels at Rangers are enormous anyway so he probably has to get results quicker. I certainly think he has grown into that job since the last time he was here and we beat them [in November].

"I think he probably looks a little more comfortable in his own skin as being Rangers manager."

Neil McCann's side travel to Ibrox on Saturday knowing they could extend Rangers win-less league run to four matches but the ex-Hearts winger says he'll only be focusing on his own team.

He added: "I'm aware of stats, they've lost seven times at home this season, a couple of draws thrown in there.

"The stats don't really bother me.

"If you'd looked at the Celtic game on paper you'd have thought somebody's thrown in a towel from the side but anybody who was there would have seen how organised we were.

"I don't deal in stats. I deal in facts, and the facts are that Rangers are a very good side.

"All we can really do is concentrate on our own business.

"I'm not sure that many people would have given us any hope in these games up to the split.

"We should have won against Hearts. We deserved something against Celtic.

"It was a game plan executed brilliantly by them and there is no way we shouldn't go to Rangers looking for the three points because that is what we are going to do."

