A full summary of Saturday's Premiership results

There were nine goals scored across the five top flight matches.

Opener: Naismith out Hearts on the road to victory. SNS Group

Hearts 2-0 Aberdeen

Aberdeen slipped down to third place on goal difference after suffering defeat at Tynecastle.





Steven Naismith opened the scoring for Hearts after 18 minutes, striding on to a David Milinkovic pass to fire home.





The provider turned goalscorer just two minutes later. Milinkovic collected a pass from Kyle Lafferty after Anthony O'Connor surrendered possession and the midfielder found the net to give his side a cushion they ultimately didn't need.





Partick Thistle 0-1 Kilmarnock

The Jags slipped to the bottom of the table in midweek and couldn't bounce back at Firhill against Steve Clarke's in-form Kilmarnock.

After Stuart Findlay stayed upfield following a free-kick, he got on the end of a cross from Jordan Jones to head in the only goal of the game.





Rangers 4-0 Dundee

Rangers moved up to second place with a comfortable win over Dundee.

Kenny Miller returned to the starting line-up and was back to goalscoring ways. He collected from Jamie Murphy to score from just inside the box after 39 minutes.

Alfredo Morelos doubled Rangers' lead after 68 minutes with a close-range finish from a Daniel Candeias cross. Ten minutes later, Jamie Murphy added to the scoring, assisted by the Colombian.

Candeias wrapped things up with a goal just before full time.





Ross County 1-1 Hibernian

Ross County thought they had moved a good bit further away from the foot of the table but a Hibs side that hasn't given up on finishing second fought back to claim a point in Dingwall.

Billy Mckay pounced on his first chance of the game, seizing on a cross from Alex Schalk and beating Ofir Marciano to put County ahead after half an hour.

Hibs kept pushing for an equaliser and it came right at the death. Martin Boyle put a pass in front of Oli Shaw and the young striker made no mistake with his first time finish.





St Johnstone 0-0 Motherwell

Two sides locked in mid-table couldn't be separated at McDiarmid Park.

Murray Davidson and David Wotherspoon had the best chances for the hosts, while Motherwell saw Curtis Main, Gael Bigirimana and Liam Grimshaw have opportunities.