  • STV
  • MySTV

A full summary of Saturday's Premiership results

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

There were nine goals scored across the five top flight matches.

Opener: Naismith out Hearts on the road to victory.
Opener: Naismith out Hearts on the road to victory. SNS Group

Hearts 2-0 Aberdeen

Aberdeen slipped down to third place on goal difference after suffering defeat at Tynecastle.

Steven Naismith opened the scoring for Hearts after 18 minutes, striding on to a David Milinkovic pass to fire home. 

The provider turned goalscorer just two minutes later. Milinkovic collected a pass from Kyle Lafferty after Anthony O'Connor surrendered possession and the midfielder found the net to give his side a cushion they ultimately didn't need. 

Partick Thistle 0-1 Kilmarnock

The Jags slipped to the bottom of the table in midweek and couldn't bounce back at Firhill against Steve Clarke's in-form Kilmarnock.

After Stuart Findlay stayed upfield following a free-kick, he got on the end of a cross from Jordan Jones to head in the only goal of the game.


Rangers 4-0 Dundee

Rangers moved up to second place with a comfortable win over Dundee.

Kenny Miller returned to the starting line-up and was back to goalscoring ways. He collected from Jamie Murphy to score from just inside the box after 39 minutes.

Alfredo Morelos doubled Rangers' lead after 68 minutes with a close-range finish from a Daniel Candeias cross. Ten minutes later, Jamie Murphy added to the scoring, assisted by the Colombian.

Candeias wrapped things up with a goal just before full time.


Ross County 1-1 Hibernian

Ross County thought they had moved a good bit further away from the foot of the table but a Hibs side that hasn't given up on finishing second fought back to claim a point in Dingwall.

Billy Mckay pounced on his first chance of the game, seizing on a cross from Alex Schalk and beating Ofir Marciano to put County ahead after half an hour.

Hibs kept pushing for an equaliser and it came right at the death. Martin Boyle put a pass in front of Oli Shaw and the young striker made no mistake with his first time finish.


St Johnstone 0-0 Motherwell

Two sides locked in mid-table couldn't be separated at McDiarmid Park.

Murray Davidson and David Wotherspoon had the best chances for the hosts, while Motherwell saw Curtis Main, Gael Bigirimana and Liam Grimshaw have opportunities.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.