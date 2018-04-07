Robinson: Maguire played his way into Hampden contention

The Motherwell boss was impressed by the teenage defender's debut.

Debut: Maguire impressed for Motherwell. SNS Group

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson was so impressed by Barry Maguire's debut he may include the teenage defender in his plans for the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Steelmen warmed up for their Hampden clash with Aberdeen with a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone.

Maguire played 73 minutes of the stalemate as a replacement for Charles Dunne and caught the eye at just the right time. Robinson admitted he had one eye on the cup semi and was happy to have expanded his options for the big game.

"The main thing was we got through it without any injuries," he said.

"For me, young Barry Maguire making his debut was quality - really, really good. So he has put himself in the frame for next week as well.

"The boys that came in, Bigi and Grimmy, did really well considering they hadn't played for a while. Grimmy has been out for five weeks.

"So there were some very good performances to take into next week. If we have that same discipline and organisation then we have got a chance."

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright admitted the match wasn't a classic but found enough to be happy with in his side's performance.

"The pitches at this time of the season are getting a bit dried out and it was a bit bobbly," he said.

"We got into some good positions but we just lacked that final ball. We put the same types of crosses in, we didn't look to cut it back or pick somebody out, and if we had done that we would probably have worked their keeper a bit more.

"It certainly wasn't one for the purists but there was a lot of endeavour and I did feel in that system (3-5-2) we try and play a bit more with the ball.

"First half we lacked a wee bit of urgency, second half there was a bit more excitement but neither side could break each other down."