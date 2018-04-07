  • STV
  • MySTV

Robinson: Maguire played his way into Hampden contention

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Motherwell boss was impressed by the teenage defender's debut.

Debut: Maguire impressed for Motherwell.
Debut: Maguire impressed for Motherwell. SNS Group

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson was so impressed by Barry Maguire's debut he may include the teenage defender in his plans for the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Steelmen warmed up for their Hampden clash with Aberdeen with a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone.

Maguire played 73 minutes of the stalemate as a replacement for Charles Dunne and caught the eye at just the right time. Robinson admitted he had one eye on the cup semi and was happy to have expanded his options for the big game.

"The main thing was we got through it without any injuries," he said.

"For me, young Barry Maguire making his debut was quality - really, really good. So he has put himself in the frame for next week as well.

"The boys that came in, Bigi and Grimmy, did really well considering they hadn't played for a while. Grimmy has been out for five weeks.

"So there were some very good performances to take into next week. If we have that same discipline and organisation then we have got a chance."

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright admitted the match wasn't a classic but found enough to be happy with in his side's performance.

"The pitches at this time of the season are getting a bit dried out and it was a bit bobbly," he said.

"We got into some good positions but we just lacked that final ball. We put the same types of crosses in, we didn't look to cut it back or pick somebody out, and if we had done that we would probably have worked their keeper a bit more.

"It certainly wasn't one for the purists but there was a lot of endeavour and I did feel in that system (3-5-2) we try and play a bit more with the ball.

"First half we lacked a wee bit of urgency, second half there was a bit more excitement but neither side could break each other down."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.