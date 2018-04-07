Murty fumes at decision to book Morelos for diving

The Rangers manager said he struggled to behave as he believes he should.

Unhappy: Murty said decision was "ludicrous". SNS Group

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has revealed he struggled to keep his cool after seeing striker Alfredo Morelos booked for diving.

The Colombian striker was shown a yellow card by referee Greg Aitken for going to ground under a challenge from Dundee's Elliot Parish, late in his side's 4-0 win at Ibrox.

Parish had to be substituted with a facial injury after the incident and the decision, which means Morelos is suspended for the first league game after the split was "ludicrous" according to Murty.

"I think we all feel a degree of injustice about the booking," she said.

"The goalkeeper has unfortunately felt the impact of his foot and how a referee can judge that a dive when the evidence is there for all to see is beyond me.

"I found it really hard to conduct myself as I believe a Rangers manager should. I've got 50,000 people wanting me to remonstrate with the referee and tell him exactly what I think.

"I believe a Rangers manager should behave with more decorum than that. But when the opportunity presents itself I'll tell the people in charge in no uncertain terms that I thought the decision was ludicrous."

That decision aside, Murty had a lot to be pleased about as his side warmed up for the cup semi-final against Celtic with a comfortable win.

Kenny Miller, Morelos, Jamie Murphy and Daniel Candeias were all on the scoresheet and Murty said Miller was in his thought for a start at Hampden.

"Kenny's put himself right in the frame for Celtic," he said.

"He added to the team, scored a goal obviously and he knows what it takes to play for this football club."

Dundee boss Neil McCann saw his side's relegation fears continue but focused on a challenge from Bruno Alves on Craig Wighton that he felt warranted a red card.

"I have to say that was a disgusting challenge from Alves - a joke," he said. "I've got a boy who's just returning from a cruciate ligament and that's a scissor action.

"It is almost thigh-high. It's a yellow card but could easily have been red. It's a shocking challenge."