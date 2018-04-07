  • STV
  • MySTV

Murty fumes at decision to book Morelos for diving

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Rangers manager said he struggled to behave as he believes he should.

Unhappy: Murty said decision was "ludicrous".
Unhappy: Murty said decision was "ludicrous". SNS Group

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has revealed he struggled to keep his cool after seeing striker Alfredo Morelos booked for diving.

The Colombian striker was shown a yellow card by referee Greg Aitken for going to ground under a challenge from Dundee's Elliot Parish, late in his side's 4-0 win at Ibrox.

Parish had to be substituted with a facial injury after the incident and the decision, which means Morelos is suspended for the first league game after the split was "ludicrous" according to Murty.

"I think we all feel a degree of injustice about the booking," she said.

"The goalkeeper has unfortunately felt the impact of his foot and how a referee can judge that a dive when the evidence is there for all to see is beyond me.

"I found it really hard to conduct myself as I believe a Rangers manager should. I've got 50,000 people wanting me to remonstrate with the referee and tell him exactly what I think.

"I believe a Rangers manager should behave with more decorum than that. But when the opportunity presents itself I'll tell the people in charge in no uncertain terms that I thought the decision was ludicrous."

That decision aside, Murty had a lot to be pleased about as his side warmed up for the cup semi-final against Celtic with a comfortable win.

Kenny Miller, Morelos, Jamie Murphy and Daniel Candeias were all on the scoresheet and Murty said Miller was in his thought for a start at Hampden.

"Kenny's put himself right in the frame for Celtic," he said.

"He added to the team, scored a goal obviously and he knows what it takes to play for this football club."

Dundee boss Neil McCann saw his side's relegation fears continue but focused on a challenge from Bruno Alves on Craig Wighton that he felt warranted a red card.

"I have to say that was a disgusting challenge from Alves - a joke," he said. "I've got a boy who's just returning from a cruciate ligament and that's a scissor action.

"It is almost thigh-high. It's a yellow card but could easily have been red. It's a shocking challenge."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.