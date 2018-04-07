Lennon pleased with attitude but rues missed chances

The Hibs head coach feels his side should have taken three points from Ross County.

Opportunity: Lennon says Hibs should have won. SNS Group

Neil Lennon praised his Hibs players for the fighting spirit that saw them claim a point with a late equaliser at Ross County but said they should have had the game won by that point.

Oli Shaw's late goal cancelled out Billy Mckay's opener for County in the 1-1 draw in Dingwall to give both sides what could be a useful point in their battles at different ends of the table.

For Lennon, the mentality of his players was pleasing but he was left to rue missed opportunities.

"We've dominated the game, and County scored with their first attack and maybe their only attack," he said. "I don't remember (Ofir) Marciano having a great deal to do apart from (Alex) Schalk in the second half having a snapshot that went wide.

"I'm disappointed that we didn't win the game, but I'm really pleased with the character and the never-say-die attitude of the team."

Lennon pointed to chances that fell to Martin Boyle and Florian Kamberi early on and a later miss from Paul Hanlon as examples of his side having the upper hand but failing to capitalise.

"We should have been 2-0 up," he said. "Boyle's clean through and mis-controls it, and Kamberi misses a header. I don't know if he got enough on it but he should have scored.

"And then Paul's missed a great chance from the corner. So really we could have had at least two in the first half.

"In the second half we put them under a lot of pressure on a difficult pitch, so I'm really pleased with the way they've kept going in the end. We got a really deserved goal, and a really deserved point."

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell admitted his side had let slip what would have been a significant victory in their fight against the drop but aid that the performance could still give his players a lift.

"We are under no illusions how big a victory it would have been for us," he said. "There is huge disappointment about the fact we have drawn the game from what the players put into the game.

"But our job is to pick them up and make it clear to them this could be a huge point for us going forward. We know how good a side Hibs are and the run they have been on - that was all mentioned before the game.

"But I saw a very resolute side in Ross County today. I saw a side that worked together, our defensive organisation, our shape and willingness to put our bodies in the line, as happens in a relegation battle, was all there to see."