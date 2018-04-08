Rodgers: 'Sad for society' if Old Firm match delayed

Celtic manager wants the chance to clinch the league title against Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers and Patrick Roberts celebrate Celtic's win. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers said it would be "sad for society" if Premiership bosses tried to avoid a potential title-deciding Old Firm match.

Celtic moved to within one victory of their seventh successive league title with a 2-1 victory at Hamilton.

They could now wrap up the championship in the first game after the split.

However, when the fixtures are announced it is likely their first match will not be against Rangers.

Rodgers said: "I think it's sad for Scottish football and it's sad for society in Scotland.

"In probably any other country in the world, they would look to play the game and showcase your football and country on telly - whether it was Real Madrid v Barcelona, Manchester United v Manchester City or AC Milan v Inter.

"But for some reason we can't do that here which is a sad indictment of the world that it is here at times.

"But if it's one they want to do, then they should do it and put it at an appropriate kick-off time and trust that people can behave themselves and play the game and show it as a great advert for Scottish football.

"Don't bury your head in the sand and hope things don't happen."

Football authorities in Scotland have always been wary of the scenario where one side of the Old Firm can possibly win the title against the other since the trouble which occurred in 1999 when Rangers won the league at Celtic Park.

Rodgers said: "Let's live and learn. I know they are trying to avoid what happened in 1999 but it's been a long time since then.

"You have to show that football and society has changed for the better and you can make it work.

"Hopefully they will do that - if that's what they want to do and not just try and avoid it.

"Scotland is a wonderful country with passionate supporters so make it a great advert - let's not run away from it."

Goals from Callum McGregor and Leigh Griffiths gave Celtic all three points at New Douglas Park. Rakish Bingham scored for Hamilton, who had Darren Lyon sent off.

Hamilton boss Martin Canning strongly disputed Lyon's red card.

He said: "I didn't think it was a red card. I thought it was a really soft decision.

"I actually thought it was a foul for us. Kieran Tierney's jumped in on Darren Lyon.

"There's obviously a coming together and I think Darren pulls to get himself back into the game and Tierney away from him.

"I felt Tierney goes down a bit easily as well, throws himself a bit.

"For me it's never a second yellow card. "