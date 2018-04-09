Football Talk: Rangers careers on line, Findlay to be freed

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Challenge: Halliday said players can make statement. SNS Group

The countdown is on to the Scottish Cup semi-finals and one Rangers player said there may be more than a place in the final at stake.

Andy Halliday has said some players could be playing for their Ibrox futures when they take on Celtic at the national stadium on Sunday. The midfielder believes the game is an opportunity to show who belongs in the club's plans for next season.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is certainly looking for a response from his players when they take on Motherwell in the first of the Hampden showpieces on Saturday. A defeat to Hearts at the weekend saw the Dons slip to third in the league and he wants them to give themselves a boost by showing it was a one-off.

One player who does know he'll be making a change this summer is Sturat Findlay. The stopper is on loan at Kilmarnock from Newscastle United and the Magpies have told him his contract won't be renewed. Could a permanent switch to Rugby Park be on the cards?

Elsewhere, Werder Bremen striker Lennart Thy has spoken after being scouted by Celtic and in the strangest of strange transfer tales, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Marouane Fellaini.

