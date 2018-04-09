King: Next Rangers boss must deliver 'immediate success'

The chairman has said the club must get the appointment right for next season.

Decision: King will make call on Rangers manager. SNS Group

Rangers chairman Dave King has said the club's priority is to appoint a permanent manager who can deliver "immediate success" for the club and vowed to back the boss with funds for a "sustained challenge".

Following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha in October, development team boss Graeme Murty stepped into the hotseat for a second interim spell and was appointed until the end of the season.

Murty has the club in second place in the Premiership, though is in a three-way fight Aberdeen and Hibernian with five league matches to go, and Rangers face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final this weekend.

King praised Murty's efforts and admitted upheaval and managerial change had impacted on the team this season but highlighted an improved level of player after the January transfer window closed.

In a message to season ticket holders on the club's official website, King said: "Over the last year we have made significant strides off the pitch but the on pitch progress has not been satisfactory due to unplanned changes to the football management structure and the negative impact this had on the playing staff.

"Graeme Murty was again thrust into an extremely difficult situation and continues to provide the stability and progress that we need at this time.

"Graeme can be proud of what he has achieved so far.

"Also, we can expect further progress now that Mark Allen has settled in as director of football.

"It is significant that the club has experienced its highest level of call-ups for senior international duty for many years.

"This is directly attributable to the work that Mark did in the recent transfer window and provides a mood of optimism to build on for the upcoming summer window.

"However, on the managerial front I emphasise that the board fully recognises the need for sustained stability in this area of the club.

"Whoever is appointed must be able to meet the unique challenges of managing Rangers and ensuring immediate success.

"It is a priority that we commence next season with the best appointment we can make and that we move forward rapidly.

"Rangers is synonymous with winning and I want to repeat my commitment that neither I, nor any of the other directors, will consider our work complete until Rangers has been restored to the top of our game.

"It remains your board's intention to provide the funding necessary to ensure the level and consistency required for a serious and sustained challenge."

