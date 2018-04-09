McCall: SPFL should avoid Celtic v Rangers title decider 

The former Rangers manager understands the attraction but said fixture would be a 'powderkeg'.

Caution: McCall says SPFL should be wary. SNS Group

Stuart McCall said he understands Brendan Rodgers' wish for Celtic to face Rangers with the chance to win the league but reckons the SPFL would be right to avoid the scenario.

The league body is set to announce the post-split fixtures and, with Celtic just one win away from the title, Rodgers has said he wants a Glasgow derby as the first match with his side able to seal "seven in a row".

The Celtic boss had said a showpiece match with a title on the line would be a great advert for Scottish football and it would be "sad for society" is the schedulers continued to avoid the scenario.

McCall, speaking at an event to promote this weekend's William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals, said he understood Rodgers' position but felt the potential for trouble surrounding the game meant it was "common sense" to arrange the fixtures to avoid it.

"I just briefly saw Brendan's comments," he said. "I get totally what he's saying and you see across the world you shouldn't let that affect you but there's no doubt it would be a powderkeg.

"Whether that's detrimental to Scottish football or not, that's a fact.

"We saw what happened last time when Rangers won it at Celtic so if they could avoid it then I think it would be common sense to do so.

"I think everyone knows up here the massive divide and aggravation that comes between Rangers and Celtic. Would you get that in other countries? Probably not.

"It's something that's been worked at over the years. Is it getting better? I think it possibly is getting better. Will it ever get to where everyone wants it to be? I think that'll be a long time coming.

"But I think it would be a big decision. Obviously Celtic are going to win it and no doubt Celtic would love to win it against Rangers. I can understand the thoughts to be against it, without a doubt."

The Glasgow sides meet in this weekend's Scottish Cup semi-finals and, with Rangers chairman Dave King offering no assurances about Graeme Murty's future as Rangers manager, McCall said the uncertainty wouldn't affect his preparations.

"He's been in the game long enough," he said. "He just gets on with it day-to-day.

"You can't let it affect you. It didn't affect me not knowing what was going to happen at the end of the season.

"I think it's clear. If you get results and do well, there's a good chance you'll stay. If you don't then there's a good chance you'll move on. I think that's pretty simple.

"I think Graeme's done really well. It would help his case enormously if they could get to the final, and go and win it, naturally.

"Speaking from personal experience, it doesn't affect you. All you're worried about is the players on the park and how they can go and affect a game."

