  • STV
  • MySTV

McCall: SPFL should avoid Celtic v Rangers title decider 

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The former Rangers manager understands the attraction but said fixture would be a 'powderkeg'.

Caution: McCall says SPFL should be wary.
Caution: McCall says SPFL should be wary. SNS Group

Stuart McCall said he understands Brendan Rodgers' wish for Celtic to face Rangers with the chance to win the league but reckons the SPFL would be right to avoid the scenario.

The league body is set to announce the post-split fixtures and, with Celtic just one win away from the title, Rodgers has said he wants a Glasgow derby as the first match with his side able to seal "seven in a row".

The Celtic boss had said a showpiece match with a title on the line would be a great advert for Scottish football and it would be "sad for society" is the schedulers continued to avoid the scenario.

McCall, speaking at an event to promote this weekend's William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals, said he understood Rodgers' position but felt the potential for trouble surrounding the game meant it was "common sense" to arrange the fixtures to avoid it.

"I just briefly saw Brendan's comments," he said. "I get totally what he's saying and you see across the world you shouldn't let that affect you but there's no doubt it would be a powderkeg.

"Whether that's detrimental to Scottish football or not, that's a fact.

"We saw what happened last time when Rangers won it at Celtic so if they could avoid it then I think it would be common sense to do so. 

"I think everyone knows up here the massive divide and aggravation that comes between Rangers and Celtic. Would you get that in other countries? Probably not.

'We saw what happened last time when Rangers won it at Celtic so if they could avoid it then I think it would be common sense to do so'
Stuart McCall

"It's something that's been worked at over the years. Is it getting better? I think it possibly is getting better. Will it ever get to where everyone wants it to be? I think that'll be a long time coming.

"But I think it would be a big decision. Obviously Celtic are going to win it and no doubt Celtic would love to win it against Rangers. I can understand the thoughts to be against it, without a doubt."

The Glasgow sides meet in this weekend's Scottish Cup semi-finals and, with Rangers chairman Dave King offering no assurances about Graeme Murty's future as Rangers manager, McCall said the uncertainty wouldn't affect his preparations. 

"He's been in the game long enough," he said. "He just gets on with it day-to-day.

"You can't let it affect you. It didn't affect me not knowing what was going to happen at the end of the season.

"I think it's clear. If you get results and do well, there's a good chance you'll stay. If you don't then there's a good chance you'll move on. I think that's pretty simple.

"I think Graeme's done really well. It would help his case enormously if they could get to the final, and go and win it, naturally.

"Speaking from personal experience, it doesn't affect you. All you're worried about is the players on the park and how they can go and affect a game."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.