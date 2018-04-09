Flood: There's no gulf between United and St Mirren

The Dundee United midfielder says his side just haven't ground out results this season.

Willo Flood doesn't believe there's a gulf in quality between his Dundee United side and St Mirren and said they can ruin Saints' title party on Tuesday evening.

A point would clinch the Championship title for the Paisley side, while United need to stay on track to protect their play-off place and their hopes of returning to the top flight.

Despite the side's being separated by 21 points going into the match, Flood was confident his side could prevail if they play to their best standard and doesn't think there's anything between the sides.

"I don't think it's a gulf," he said. "If we go to play St Mirren and we play well on the day then I think we beat them. But I just think they know how to win games and how to grind it out.

"They have one or two more fighters in their team and, especially away from home, they know how to grind it out and we haven't managed to do that this season.

"The last time we played them at Tannadice we went joint-top of the league and we were in a good place then. They've obviously gone on the up and we've really struggled since then. We have a lot to play for from now until the end of the season so we need a good reaction from Saturday.

"The lads will be hurting in that changing room but we've nobody to blame but ourselves. We haven't been good enough and that's just the way it is."

United began the season as title favourites but saw their hopes fade away as inconsistency saw them slide down the table.

A 3-2 defeat at Dumbarton on Saturday was United's tenth loss in the league this season and they also dropped points against Morton at the end of March. Flood bemoaned the side's inability to string a series of wins together but targeted a morale-boosting win against St Mirren to kick-start a run at a crucial time.

"It was a big blow [on Saturday] because you think you're playing against Morton and you should win the game, you play against Dumbarton and win the game and then let's go on a run before the play-offs," he said.

"Then we shoot ourselves in the foot again and it's not the first time we've done it this season. We seem to do it a lot.

"We just can't seem to get any momentum. The only time was when Laurie [Ellis] took the team and then the manager came in and we had a decent month or two. After that it's just gone up and down, probably a lot more down than up. We know that if we get it together we can still get this club back where it belongs.

"We've got to do it. We've let the club down this season if you ask me.

"The only way we can get a bit of pride back is getting this club back in the play-offs and then hopefully push on. That starts tomorrow by winning the game."