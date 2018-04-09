  • STV
Don't just judge McInnes on number of trophies, says Booth

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The former player believes the Dons boss is already an Aberdeen success story.

Opportunity: McInnes could add more silverware.
The Dons manager is preparing his side for another Hampden occasion as they face Motherwell in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Saturday and is keen to add to the League Cup he won at the national stadium in 2014.

The Pittodrie side are also still in the hunt for a fourth successive second-place finish in the league and former Aberdeen player Booth says he has already done enough to be proud of his record.

"I feel Derek has been an incredibly successful Aberdeen manager," said Booth, who was speaking at an event to promote the William Hill Scottish Cup. "I know people will always look back and ask, 'How many trophies has that manager won'?

"Derek will know himself that is a massive factor in how he is judged but I still see the job he's done there as being a very good one.

"I respect the fact he's been able to do that in difficult situations at times. He's had to change the team and rebuild.

"But if they can kick-on to finish in second place again and win the Scottish Cup, then it becomes a massive season for Aberdeen and Derek personally."

Aberdeen didn't enjoy the best warm-up for Hampden, losing 2-0 to Hearts at the weekend but Booth felt that wouldn't be a problem, saying it could sharpen focus and let them show once again how they can recover from setbacks successfully.

"Saturday was a wake-up call," he said. "With that performance being so close to Saturday's massive game, it will make the players look at themselves a bit harder and think, 'What didn't I do against Hearts'?

"Aberdeen have been a really good bounce-back team. If they've had a poor performance they've managed to get it together quite quickly."

