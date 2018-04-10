Football Talk: 'Fixtures farce', de Boer to Rangers?

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

The date for the final Old Firm meeting of the season is central to post-split fixtures talks. SNS

Talks over when teams will play each other after the split appear to have reached a stand-off.

The prospect of Celtic being able to win the title against rivals Rangers had seen the SPFL delay the announcement of the post-split fixtures until after the final round of regular season games.

With the final standings for each half confirmed, league bosses had been expected to publish the full post-schedule as early as Monday.

But talks over the arrangement of the final top-flight fixtures are apparently at deadlock.

According to reports, it could be as late as Friday until the plans are finally unveiled.

Elsewhere, Frank de Boer has emerged as bookmakers' favourite to take over as Rangers manager next season.

Odds of the former Ajax, Inter Milan and Crystal Palace boss moving to the Light Blues shortened within hours of Dave King's statement addressing the managerial uncertainty at Ibrox.

Top Stories

ICYMI

Back Pages