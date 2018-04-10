McCoist: Timing of King manager statement 'surprising' 

The ex-Rangers manager believes Graeme Murty remains in contention to be permanent boss.

Former Rangers boss Ally McCoist insists Graeme Murty remains in contention to be permanent manager at Ibrox. SNS

Former Rangers boss Ally McCoist believes the timing of Dave King's statement on the managerial position at Ibrox was "surprising".

Chairman King said on Monday Rangers' priority is to appoint a permanent manager who can deliver "immediate success".

He said: "It is a priority that we commence next season with the best appointment we can make and that we move forward rapidly."

McCoist says the timing of the statement has caught many off-guard.

However, speaking at a William Hill event ahead of this weekend's Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final, the ex-Light Blues forward insisted Graeme Murty remains in contention to be manager when next season comes around.

He said: "If you sit and read it, I don't think there's an awful lot wrong with it, it's maybe the timing of it which is surprising a lot of people.

"From where I am sitting, he hasn't said who is or isn't getting the job.

"He's very clear on the fact Graeme has done a very good job so far and will certainly come into the running to get the job longer-term.

"A lot of people have interpreted Dave's words as meaning Graeme isn't going to get the job.

"I certainly didn't take that from reading the statement.

"I do think he's correct in saying it's an unbelievably important appointment, probably as important as there has been in many-a-year.

He added: "I think Graeme handles himself very well in and out of the dugout.

"If he looks at the statement I'd hope he'd read it the same way I have.

"If I was Graeme I'd be doing everything to get a win at the weekend to improve my chances of getting the job.

"It would be totally wrong to say this is Graeme's last chance.

"All Rangers games are must-win games but, in terms of Graeme getting the job, I wouldn't say so."

