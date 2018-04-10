Partick Thistle legend John Lambie passes away aged 77
The Jags' hall of fame inductee managed the Firhill club on three separate occasions.
Partick Thistle legend John Lambie has passed away aged 77.
The Jags' hall of fame inductee managed the Firhill club during three separate spells, guiding them to promotion to the top flight in 1992.
He played a key role in rebuilding Thistle as the club toiled financially.
Lambie also managed Hamilton Academicals and Falkirk, leading Accies to the First Division title in 1985-86.
During his playing career he made over 200 appearances as a defender for Falkirk before moving to St Johnstone, where he turned out more than 100 times.
Lambie became an iconic figure in the Scottish game, renowned for his outspoken views, love of cigars and pigeon racing.
