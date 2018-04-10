Strachan: Double treble would top Celtic's Invincibles run

The former Hoops boss believes a second clean sweep would be huge for Brendan Rodgers.

Gordon Strachan SNS

Former Celtic boss Gordon Strachan believes Brendan Rodgers will have bettered last season's "Invincibles" campaign should the Hoops deliver a second treble on the trot.

The Scottish champions can edge one step closer to claiming all three domestic trophies for the second season in a row by beating Rangers when the rivals meet in the Scottish Cup semi-finals this weekend.

Celtic lead the way in the Premiership, having already retained the League Cup by beating Motherwell.

The Hoops went undefeated during Rodgers' first season in Scottish football.

While the former Liverpool boss has tasted defeat this time around, Strachan insists completing a second treble - unprecedented in the Scottish game - would hold greater precedence given the improved quality of their rivals.

Speaking at a William Hill event previewing the semi-final between the Old Firm, he said: "I think it's been harder this year.

"Neil Lennon has made Hibs a better side, Rangers are better, the standard of their rivals has made it harder for Celtic.

"They've also had a lot of injuries so, putting that together, it would be a fantastic achievement for Celtic to do the treble again as they've been put under more pressure than the previous year."

Last week Rodgers said the Scottish game was jealous of Scott Brown and instead of being envious of the Hoops captain, others should aim to emulate him.

Strachan hailed his former skipper for club and country's contribution, but warned it would be folly for others to follow his lead.

"Broony's great, he gives us a lot," he added. "There aren't too many big personalities and he is a big personality.

"I'm not saying model yourself on Broony, you have to be yourself as a footballer.

"You can pick up tips as to how you train, look at Kieran Tierney with the short sleeves on too.

"The standard he sets at training, you can take that from him, but you have to be yourself as an individual.

"I don't think the Scottish game is ready for another three or four Broonys."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.