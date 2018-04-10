Tributes pour in for Scottish football icon John Lambie

Partick Thistle and Falkirk have led the tributes following the former manager's passing.

John Lambie has passed away aged 77. SNS

Tributes have poured in from across the Scottish game after Partick Thistle legend John Lambie passed away, aged 77.

The Jags and Hamilton have led the way with tributes to their former boss, with both clubs stating their "deep sadness" at the news of Lambie's death.

Lambie managed Thistle on three separate occasions, guiding the Firhill side to the Scottish top-flight and through a period of financial turmoil.

During his playing days he turned out more than 200 times for Falkirk before moving to St Johnstone, where he helped the Saints reach the League Cup final.

His colourful language, memorable quotes, love of cigars and fondness for pigeon racing saw Lambie become a cult hero within the Scottish game.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.