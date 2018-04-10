The Dons boss wants others to step up in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Motherwell.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5767595455001-derek-mcinnes-aberdeen-can-t-dwell-on-loss-of-key-trio.jpg" />

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said the loss of three key players for the Dons' semi-final against Motherwell this weekend is a blow, but has insisted the Dons can't dwell on it.

Graeme Shinnie, Kenny McLean and Shay Logan are all suspended for the Pittodrie outfit's Hampden showdown with the Steelmen.

While McInnes accepts the trio have been key to Aberdeen's displays over the last couple of seasons, he believes their forced omission on Saturday will allow others to step up.

He said: "We are without three guys who have a big influence on the side but that can't be the narrative for this week.

"I can't dwell on that, it's about opportunities for others.

"The reason we have a squad is for circumstances like Saturday.

"Other players will be able to step up and take their opportunity.

"Sometimes, to negate the disappointment, you actually get impetus and freshness into the team.

"We'd rather have them available but it's not all doom and gloom.

"The focus must be on the players who are available."

Aberdeen suffered defeats to Celtic in the League Cup and Scottish Cup finals last season.

The Dons lost out as Tom Rogic scored a dramatic late winner to seal the treble for Brendan Rodgers' Hoops.

McInnes, however, took heart from the attitude displayed by his players and the Aberdeen support on the day.

He added: "It felt as if we belonged on that stage, it was our fourth visit to Hampden.

"We were inches away from winning a trophy.

"It was the end-of-an-era for that team but this is a new squad, a new challenge, and if we can get to a cup final with new squad that would please me no end."

