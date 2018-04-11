Football Talk: Robertson's stunning rise, Old Firm build-up

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Andrew Robertson trudges off the park after suffering defeat with Queen's Park. SNS

April 10, 2013: Andrew Robertson suffers defeat at Galabank in front of 242 supporters.

April 10, 2018: Andrew Robertson helps Liverpool qualify for the Champions League semi-finals in front of more than 53,000.

The Scot's remarkable rise from the lower reaches of the Scottish game to competing amongst Europe's elite was laid bare on Tuesday night.

Robertson again impressed for Jurgen Klopp's Reds in their 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium - a full five years to the day since he toiled against Annan in a Queen's Park jersey.

Elsewhere, Rangers and Celtic don't meet in the Scottish Cup semi-finals until Sunday but the pre-match talk has already begun.

Ally McCoist has urged Dave King to dip his hand into his pocket and bring in four top-tier performers that will see the Light Blues end Celtic's reign at the top, while Gordon Strachan has backed Leigh Griffiths as the man to fire the Hoops to the Hampden final.

Meanwhile, Hearts have confirmed plans to install a £1m hybrid pitch at Tynecastle.

