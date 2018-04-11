  • STV
  • MySTV

Football Talk: Robertson's stunning rise, Old Firm build-up

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Andrew Robertson trudges off the park after suffering defeat with Queen's Park.
Andrew Robertson trudges off the park after suffering defeat with Queen's Park. SNS

April 10, 2013: Andrew Robertson suffers defeat at Galabank in front of 242 supporters.

April 10, 2018: Andrew Robertson helps Liverpool qualify for the Champions League semi-finals in front of more than 53,000.

The Scot's remarkable rise from the lower reaches of the Scottish game to competing amongst Europe's elite was laid bare on Tuesday night.

Robertson again impressed for Jurgen Klopp's Reds in their 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium - a full five years to the day since he toiled against Annan in a Queen's Park jersey.

Elsewhere, Rangers and Celtic don't meet in the Scottish Cup semi-finals until Sunday but the pre-match talk has already begun.

Ally McCoist has urged Dave King to dip his hand into his pocket and bring in four top-tier performers that will see the Light Blues end Celtic's reign at the top, while Gordon Strachan has backed Leigh Griffiths as the man to fire the Hoops to the Hampden final.

Meanwhile, Hearts have confirmed plans to install a £1m hybrid pitch at Tynecastle.

Top Stories

Robertson helped Liverpool qualify for the Champions League semi-finals five years after losing to Annan with Queen's Park.
Robertson helped Liverpool qualify for the Champions League semi-finals five years after losing to Annan with Queen's Park.
https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/sport/football/2486205/rangers-ally-mccoist-dave-king-league-title-ibrox/ | default
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/celtic-star-leigh-griffiths-grandsons-12338364 | default
https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/sport/football/2486418/celtic-kristoffer-ajer-vidar-riseth/ | default
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-5601289/Gordon-Strachan-Ally-McCoist-agree-police-caution-Old-Firm-title-deciders.html | default
https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/sport/football/hearts/craig-levein-confirms-hearts-will-install-new-hybrid-pitch-1-4721718 | default
https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/sport/football/hibs/hibs-have-no-plans-to-increase-capacity-of-easter-road-1-4721727 | default
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jordan-rossiter-back-action-rangers-12336366 | default
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/glenn-middleton-reveals-rangers-perfect-12341817 | default
https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/633694/boost-for-dundee-as-first-choice-keeper-elliott-parish-makes-quick-return-after-suffering-facial-knock/ | default
https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/1451423/kettlewell-encouraged-by-staggies-home-improvement/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.