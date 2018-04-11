Steve Clarke wins Premiership manager of the month award

Stephen O'Donnell has won the player's prize to complete a Kilmarnock March clean sweep.

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has won Premiership manager of the month for March. SNS

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has become the first manager to pick up three straight manager of the month awards since the SPFL's formation.

Clarke has been named the league's top boss for March, adding to his accolades for December and February.

In doing so, he becomes the first top tier manger to win three manager of the month accolades on the trot since the SPFL formed ahead of the 2013/2014 season.

The former Chelsea coach secured Killie's spot in the Premiership's top half by guiding the Ayrshire outfit to four wins from four in March.

Home victories over St Johnstone, Ross County and Hamilton were built upon by an impressive 1-0 win at Ibrox against Rangers.

Completing a Kilmarnock clean sweep, defender Stephen O'Donnell has been named the Premiership's player of the month.

The 25-year-old played every minute of the club's league fixtures in March, helping Clarke's side rack up clean sheets against St Johnstone and Rangers.

He also contributed at the other end of the park, grabbing two assists and scoring as Killie defeated Accies 2-0.

