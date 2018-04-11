SPFL moves to avoid potential Old Firm derby title clincher

Celtic can win the title when they face Hibs a week before Rangers visit Parkhead.

Celtic will host Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday April 29. SNS

The SPFL has moved to avoid a potential title clincher between Celtic and Rangers.

League chiefs have rescheduled the final Old Firm derby of the season for Sunday, April 29.

Brendan Rodgers' Hoops will have the chance to retain their title a week before Rangers visit Parkhead when they travel to face Hibs at Easter Road in the first post-split fixture on Saturday, April 21 at 12.30.

Celtic return to the capital a fortnight later to take on Hearts, before rounding off the campaign with home fixtures against Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

Rangers will embark on away trips to their three closest rivals after the split. The Ibrox outfit will travel to face Aberdeen and Hibs in their final two league fixtures of the season.

Aberdeen, however, will enjoy home fixtures against their rivals for second spot, with Hibs and Rangers Pittodrie-bound in the third last and penultimate round of fixtures.

Neil Lennon had bemoaned the prospect of a third trip to Ibrox. But the Hibs boss need not have worried, as Rangers will instead visit Easter Road on the final day.

Kilmarnock, though, will make a third trip to Ibrox this campaign. Steve Clarke's men take on the Light Blues during round 36.

While April 21 may be decisive at the top of the table, it could also be key at the bottom as struggling Partick Thistle host Hamilton Accies on the same day.

Accies head north to the Highlands one week later to take on Ross County, with both sides battling to avoid the drop.

Motherwell host their rivals in the season's last Lanarkshire derby in the potentially pivotal final round of games.

The Jags and the Staggies currently sit level on points at the foot of the table. They meet in round 36 as Alan Archibald's men aim to exact revenge following County's 4-0 win in the Highlands last week.