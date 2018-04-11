Steve Clarke: Top six games offer free hits for Kilmarnock

Premiership manager of the month Clarke says he's unfazed by the post-split schedule.

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has been named Premiership manager of the month for March. SNS

Steve Clarke insists the post-split fixtures offer Kilmarnock a series of free hits as his side have already more than exceeded expectations.

Clarke picked up his third straight manager of the month award after securing the Rugby Park outfit's spot in the top six during March.

Kilmarnock face the prospect of three away trips over the five post-split fixtures, including the potential for a third visit to Ibrox this campaign.

Former Chelsea coach Clarke remains relaxed about what lies ahead for Killie, however, as he believes the hard work was complete once they had surged clear of a relegation battle.

He said: "For us, we've already achieved our objective.

"When I came here in October I sat in the boardroom with the members and they'd of snapped your hand off to finish tenth.

"We've achieved that and more by getting into the top six.

"So we can just go and enjoy these games and aim to finish the season on a high."

He added: "The response since I came to Kilmarnock has been amazing.

"Things have taken an upward curve and there is a much better connection between the supporters and the club."

By winning March's prize for Premiership top boss Clarke has become the first manager to win the monthly award three straight times since the SPFL formed in 2013/2014.

Defender Stephen O'Donnell picked up the player of the month award alongside his boss to complete a Kilmarnock clean sweep.

Clarke said: "For me, personally, it's a great honour.

"I'm the guy who sits here to get interviewed but it's a collective effort."

On O'Donnell's triumph, he added: "It's a little bit strange when a defender picks up an award like that but Stephen has been great, he's been very consistent since I came to the club.

"He's added a couple of goals as well in recent weeks which always grabs the headlines but it's very well deserved."

