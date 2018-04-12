Football Talk: Celtic target Hernandez, fixtures fall out

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly interested in signing Hull forward Abel Hernandez. SNS

Clinching a double treble is Celtic's main focus, but Brendan Rodgers apparently already has one eye on next season.

According to reports in Italy, the Hoops are planning a summer move for Uruguayan forward Abel Hernandez.

The striker is set to leave Championship outfit Hull City for free when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Hernandez, 27, moved to England from Palermo for £10m after playing for his country at the World Cup in 2014.

Serie A clubs are apparently interested in enticing the South American back to Italy.

Celtic, however, are said to be considering putting an offer on the table that would make Hernandez one of the highest paid players in Scotland to put themselves at the front of the queue.

Elsewhere, Hearts have released a statement noting expressing their grievance with the "inherently imbalanced" Premiership post-split schedule after the fixtures for the rest of the season were announced on Wednesday.

Scott Brown, however, is delighted by the prospect of lifting the league title with Celtic at his former club Hibs.

Top Stories