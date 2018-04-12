Rangers forward Morelos' booking for simulation rescinded

Alfredo Morelos will be now be available for the Light Blues when Hearts visit Ibrox.

Alfredo Morelos can't hide his frustration as he is booked by Greg Aitken. SNS

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos' booking for simulation against Dundee has been rescinded, clearing the way for the Colombian to play against Hearts.

Morelos was cautioned by referee Greg Aitken in the second half of Rangers' 4-0 win over the Dark Blues after he hit the floor following a challenge by goalkeeper Elliot Parish.

The yellow card took the league's top scorer to six bookings, meaning Morelos would have been banned when Graeme Murty's side host Hearts in the first game after the split.

But Rangers' appeal against the call has been successful, ensuring Morelos is available for selection when the Jam Tarts visit Ibrox.

Last week Hearts were successful in an appeal against Kyle Lafferty's booking for simulation against the Dens Park outfit.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.