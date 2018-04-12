  • STV
Hearts in talks to sign St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean

Tynecastle boss Craig Levein is keen to add the forward as part of a squad overhaul.

Steven MacLean (left) celebrates scoring against Hamilton for St Johnstone. SNS

Hearts are in advanced talks to sign St Johnstone forward Steven MacLean.

Tynecastle boss Craig Levein is keen to tie down the 35-year-old on a pre-contract agreement before MacLean's current deal with the Saints expires in the summer.

Edinburgh-born MacLean has made over 150 appearances for Tommy Wright's side since joining in the summer of 2012.

He scored the second as St Johnstone won the Scottish Cup in 2014.

Levein revealed last month he intends to overhaul the Hearts squad this summer by adding between seven and ten players.

The Hearts boss is keen to maintain a solid core of experienced professionals at the club, of which MacLean would add to should he move to the capital.

On talk of a new deal for veteran defender Aaron Hughes, he said: "Having players like Aaron and Christophe and Don, it's important that the kids recognise that they're there to help.

"They're there sitting with the kids going over the video analysis and helping with the questions that the kids have got.

"Part of the model of the club and the reasons we can give game time to young players is because we have very solid professionals who've been through everything and seen everything and done everything, to help them through.

"Those senior players come on the understanding that part of the role is not just to play but to impart knowledge and to help people."

