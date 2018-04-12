Main out to repay Robinson's faith as 'Well eye final spot

The Motherwell striker is hoping to help his team 'make history' in the Scottish Cup.

Curtis Main will lead the line for Motherwell against Aberdeen on Saturday. SNS

Motherwell forward Curtis Main wants to repay the faith shown in him by manager Stephen Robinson by helping the Steelmen 'make history'.

The English striker was drafted in to fill the void left in the Steelmen's attack when his fellow countryman, Louis Moult, left Fir Park for Preston in January.

Main will lead the line when Robinson's men take on Aberdeen on Saturday for a spot in the Scottish Cup final.

The former Portsmouth frontman says while he doesn't feel pressure in filling Moult's shoes, he is determined to prove his manager was right in bringing him north of the border.

He said: "Knowing that the manager was trying to get a hold of me beforehand obviously shows he was keen to get me into the football club and wants to work with me. So, that was a big thing coming here.

"He's put his faith in me by signing me, and I want to repay that faith by doing what I'm brought to do, which is to score goals and put in good performances that help the team go forward."

On replacing Moult, he added: "I'm just somebody who likes to go play football and perform. I didn't really feel any added pressure to fill boots. I've got my own boots, I'll just let them do the talking."

"As far as I was concerned, there was a space needed filling in the team.

"The manager was desperate to get me in, which as a player, is what you want to hear and that gave me confidence in itself."

Motherwell were runners up in the final eight years ago when they were defeated 3-0 by Neil Lennon's Celtic side and have not won the competition since 1991.

Main added: "Games like this are opportunities that don't come round very often, you have to make the most of it.

"It's a place in history.

"Winning cups, that's what it is.

"It's been a long time since Motherwell have done that.

"Everyone is fully aware of that, both the staff and the players. So, everybody's on-board with with the fact that if we get through this game then it's a chance to put your name in the clubs history."