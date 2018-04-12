The defender will join the German side in the summer after signing a pre-contract.

Bates joined Rangers permanently in 2017. sns group

Rangers defender David Bates has agreed a four year deal with Hamburg.

The 21-year old has signed a pre-contract agreement with the German side and will join when his deal runs out at Ibrox at the end of the season.

Hamburg, bossed by Christian Titz, are in the midst of a relegation battle as they currently sit second bottom of the Bundesliga.

Johannes Spors, squad planner and scouting director of HSV, sees the 21-year-old center-back as a good commitment, not only because of his athletic quality:

He said:"David brings in the combination of height, speed, mentality and accountability features for the defensive that the HSV will be good for sure.

"He is a down-to-earth guy who wants to actively develop his career and work hard for it"







