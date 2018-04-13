Murty: Rangers unable to match Hamburg's offer for Bates

The Light Blues boss said he was keen to keep the defender at Ibrox but couldn't compete.

Graeme Murty says his position remains unaltered following Dave King's statement. SNS

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has said the Ibrox club were keen for David Bates to stay but were unable to match the offer put on the table by Hamburg.

Bates will leave Rangers to join the struggling Bundesliga outfit in the summer after he penned a four-year deal on Thursday.

Murty insisted Rangers were keen for the former Raith Rovers defender to continue his development in Govan having made his breakthrough to the first team in recent months.

However, the Light Blues manager said the club couldn't compete with the financial package presented by their German counterparts.

He said: "We couldn't match what Hamburg came in and offered, that's the simple reality of it.

"We talked to him the whole way through, he knows my thoughts about it.

"We were in a good moment with him in terms of his development, we'd worked really hard and I think we'd really aided him.

"But he has chosen to go elsewhere and from next season he will play in Germany."

He added: "We wanted David to stay obviously but Hamburg have come along and made an offer we can't match.

"David has thought about his career and decided to take them up on that offer.

"That's the reality of the situation.

"Obviously it's disappointing for us but it's his prerogative and his choice, we can't stand in his way."

Speculation increased around Murty's chances of remaining in charge of Rangers next season after Dave King's statement laying out the club's intent to appoint "a manager capable of delivering immediate success".

Murty, however, believes his position remains unaltered.

He said: "My position hasn't changed, I've got a contract until the end of the season.

"The chairman, as far as I'm aware, reiterated that in the summer a manager will be appointed.

"Whether that is me or someone else, that appointment will take place so my reading of the situation hasn't altered.

"I haven't felt the need to speak to him, my focus is on preparing the squad for the remaining games."

