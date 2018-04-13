Rodgers: Cheers at draw etched in Rangers players' minds

The Hoops boss insists Celtic's values of humility ensure they respect every opponent.

Brendan Rodgers is targeting a second treble as Celtic boss this season. SNS

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has said memories of the cheers from the Ibrox dressing room upon the Scottish Cup semi-final draw will be "etched in Rangers players' minds" this Sunday.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty revealed there were exuberant scenes from within the inner sanctums of Ibrox when the Glasgow sides were drawn together in the semi-finals.

Rodgers later reacted to the news by warning the Hoops' Glasgow counterparts "to be careful what they wish for".

Speaking ahead of this Sunday's meeting between the two, Rodgers insisted that Celtic's "value of humility" ensures the Hoops always show respect for their opponents.

Asked if he would be using the Light Blues' exuberance as motivation in the Scottish Cup semi-final, he said: "No, it's probably something that is etched in Rangers' minds because this is the game they were cheering for.

"We always respect every opponent we play and just get ready for the game."

"Every manager, coach and group is different but one of the values of this club is humility.

"We respect every opponent we play.

"Whether it's Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen or Ross County we always have the same respect."

"Like I say, we just prepare for the game."

Rodgers remains undefeated in Old Firm derby's since taking over Celtic in the summer of 2016.

During his time in Glasgow he's faced three different managers, with Mark Warburton, Pedro Caixinha and now Graeme Murty occupying the opposite dugout.

"That's been interesting from a management perspective, I've come up against three different Rangers managers all of whom have played different.

"Mark and Pedro were a bit more aligned in terms of wanting to play the game through the thirds.

"Analysing the last game we played, they were a much more counter attacking team and a lot more direct.

"They want to get in behind early and turn you by playing it into the channels.

"It's a totally different style and something you have to combat."

