  • STV
  • MySTV

Lustig: Rangers must find new way to play to beat Celtic

STV

The Swedish defender said while their rivals have improved the Hoops remain favourites.

Mikael Lustig is eyeing back-to-back trebles with Celtic.
Mikael Lustig is eyeing back-to-back trebles with Celtic. SNS

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig believes Rangers need to "find a new way to play" if they are to beat their rivals on Sunday.

The Hoops remain undefeated in Old Firm derbies since Brendan Rodgers arrived in Glasgow in the summer of 2016.

Swedish international Lustig said while Rangers have marginally improved over the past season they must find a new strategy if they wish to leave the Scottish Cup semi-final victorious.

Lustig said: "Rangers have been a little bit stronger and they've tried to bring new players in to make them a better team, so, of course it seems like they have taken a small step to being better.

"But they probably need to find a new way to play or do something different, we'll see what they do."

Rodgers' side remain on course to complete back-to-back trebles, with the League Cup already secured and a twelve-point advantage in the Premiership.

Despite failing to hit the same heights as last seasons "Invincibles", Lustig still fancies his side's chances of repeating the feat.

He added: "You just look at what we done in the league and in Europe and the fact we've already won the League Cup so we should be favourites, absolutely.

"We feel good, the last couple of times that we've been in at Hampden we played really good football and we won so we're looking forward to it.

"We know that we will be big favourites."

Lustig insists the possibility of a record back to back treble victory is an enticing one.

He said: "Last season was so good for us, for the players and the fans. Whether we would be able to do that again was going to be really hard.

"I've been here for all six years and of course every season you want to win the treble. To have the chance to do it two years in a row is incredible."

"We're always humble and do our talking on the pitch. We've done it so far, and hopefully we can do it again."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.