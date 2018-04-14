Motherwell reach Scottish Cup final with win over Aberdeen

Curtis Main struck twice as the Steelmen reached their second cup final of the season.

Hero: Main struck twice at Hampden. SNS Group

Motherwell have reached the Scottish Cup final after a resounding 3-0 victory over Aberdeen at Hampden.

Stephen Robinson's side, who were runners-up in the League Cup earlier this season, saw off the Dons with a goal from Ryan Bowman and a double from Curtis Main.

They will now go on to face Celtic or Rangers in the showpiece final on May 19.

After an evenly-fought opening period, Motherwell capitalised on Aberdeen errors to to take a commanding lead with a quick-fire double after 20 minutes.

A long ball found Richard Tait on Motherwell's left and Dominic Ball stopped playing to claim for hand ball. No foul was given and Tait's low centre was knocked over the line by Curtis Main. Two minutes later, the Steelmen doubled their lead and Aberdeen were once again left to rue a lapse at the back.

Another direct ball caused problems for the Dons back line. Ryan Bowman won a physical battle with Kari Arnason and got his shot away but Joe Lewis could only parry it back in his direction and Bowman hooked home at the second attempt. It gave the Dons a mountain to climb and Motherwell a healthy lead to defend.

The introduction of Gary Mackay-Steven and, in the second half, Niall McGinn couldn't inspire Aberdeen to claw their way back into the game and on 66 minutes Motherwell ended the contest.

Another direct ball was met by Arnason but his clearance rebounded off main and the striker raced on to the loose ball, carrying it towards Lewis before unleashing a shot past the keeper and securing another Hampden day out for his side and their supporters.



