Proud Robinson hails 'super' performance from Motherwell

The 'Well boss said the season's cup success was a credit to everyone at the club.

Success: Motherwell have reached a second successive final. SNS Group

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has praised his players for a "super" performance in reaching their second cup final of the season and said the success is for everyone involved in the club.

Robinson saw his players earn a 3-0 semi-final win over Aberdeen at Hampden with Curtis Main scoring twice and Ryan Bowman also on the scoresheet.

Having finished as runners-up to Celtic in the League Cup, Motherwell have now booked themselves in the second final of the season and Robinson couldn't be happier.

"I think it was a super performance from start to finish," he said."It was always going to be a tight game and we managed to get the first goal.

"I though Aberdeen started better than us and they're a good side. The goal settled us right down and once we went 2-0 up I didn't think we were going to get beat.

"The boys stick to a game plan and they know how to play. I'm ever so delighted for them, they're a super bunch of boys.

"The one word I used to describe it to them in the dressing room was proud. Just so proud of each and every one of them."

'We do things like buy medical beds off eBay so I'm sure there's not many clubs like us but we do that to try to make the club better.' Stephen Robinson

Robinson said that the pride in the achievement could be shared not only by the players but those who back the club. He pointed out that the club did everything they could to maximise their budget and worked hard to over-achieve.

"[I'm delighted] for the players in there who really, really deserve it," he said. "We've got a board of directors who are supportive.

"We're owned by fans and don't have a big benefactor. My budget dictates, and I'm getting judged on, staying in the division.

"To achieve two cup finals in the one season, with the amount of change we've had, I think is terrific credit to everyone at the club.

"The board backed me to the hilt. We have ideas and sometimes we can't afford it. We do things like buy medical beds off eBay so I'm sure there's not many clubs like us but we do that to try to make the club better. I've had terrific support from the board. They're genuine people who love the football club and every penny they have they throw back into it again."

Looking ahead to the final, the manager admitted he had no preference about who his side faced, saying he would at Hampden to see Celtic and Rangers go head to head in the other semi-final.

"I'll go to the game tomorrow," he said. "It may be the only game ever that'll get to enjoy watching!

"I've no preference whatsoever. Whoever it's going to be it's going to be a tough game. They're two very good sides.

"We've drawn twice with Celtic, once with ten men and we've beaten Rangers already.

"We don't fear anybody but we're well aware it will be a tough game."