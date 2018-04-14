  • STV
  • MySTV

Proud Robinson hails 'super' performance from Motherwell

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The 'Well boss said the season's cup success was a credit to everyone at the club.

Success: Motherwell have reached a second successive final.
Success: Motherwell have reached a second successive final. SNS Group

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has praised his players for a "super" performance in reaching their second cup final of the season and said the success is for everyone involved in the club.

Robinson saw his players earn a 3-0 semi-final win over Aberdeen at Hampden with Curtis Main scoring twice and Ryan Bowman also on the scoresheet.

Having finished as runners-up to Celtic in the League Cup, Motherwell have now booked themselves in the second final of the season and Robinson couldn't be happier.

"I think it was a super performance from start to finish," he said."It was always going to be a tight game and we managed to get the first goal.

"I though Aberdeen started better than us and they're a good side. The goal settled us right down and once we went 2-0 up I didn't think we were going to get beat.

"The boys stick to a game plan and they know how to play. I'm ever so delighted for them, they're a super bunch of boys.

"The one word I used to describe it to them in the dressing room was proud. Just so proud of each and every one of them."

'We do things like buy medical beds off eBay so I'm sure there's not many clubs like us but we do that to try to make the club better.'
Stephen Robinson

Robinson said that the pride in the achievement could be shared not only by the players but those who back the club. He pointed out that the club did everything they could to maximise their budget and worked hard to over-achieve.

"[I'm delighted] for the players in there who really, really deserve it," he said. "We've got a board of directors who are supportive.

"We're owned by fans and don't have a big benefactor. My budget dictates, and I'm getting judged on, staying in the division.

"To achieve two cup finals in the one season, with the amount of change we've had, I think is terrific credit to everyone at the club.

"The board backed me to the hilt. We have ideas and sometimes we can't afford it. We do things like buy medical beds off eBay so I'm sure there's not many clubs like us but we do that to try to make the club better. I've had terrific support from the board. They're genuine people who love the football club and every penny they have they throw back into it again."

Looking ahead to the final, the manager admitted he had no preference about who his side faced, saying he would at Hampden to see Celtic and Rangers go head to head in the other semi-final.

"I'll go to the game tomorrow," he said. "It may be the only game ever that'll get to enjoy watching!

"I've no preference whatsoever. Whoever it's going to be it's going to be a tough game. They're two very good sides.

"We've drawn twice with Celtic, once with ten men and we've beaten Rangers already.

"We don't fear anybody but we're well aware it will be a tough game."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.