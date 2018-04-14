St Mirren seal Championship title and top flight return
Jack Ross' side will be in the Premiership next season after winning the league.
St Mirren have been confirmed as Championship title winners after a draw against Livingston and will return to the top flight next season.
Jack Ross' side needed a point to seal the title and while they couldn't manage a win against second-placed Livi, the 0-0 draw capped a remarkable turnaround for a side that faced serious relegation fears last season.
The result guaranteed a first Championship title in 12 years and a return to the top division for the first time since 2015.