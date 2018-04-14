St Mirren seal Championship title and top flight return

Jack Ross' side will be in the Premiership next season after winning the league.

Celebrations: Saints fans partied in Paisley. SNS Group

St Mirren have been confirmed as Championship title winners after a draw against Livingston and will return to the top flight next season.

Jack Ross' side needed a point to seal the title and while they couldn't manage a win against second-placed Livi, the 0-0 draw capped a remarkable turnaround for a side that faced serious relegation fears last season.

The result guaranteed a first Championship title in 12 years and a return to the top division for the first time since 2015.