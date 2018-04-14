  • STV
  • MySTV

Main: We'll take same hunger and drive into the cup final

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle tyrone smith tyrone smith

The Motherwell goal hero says his side aren't going back to Hampden to make up the numbers.

Motherwell striker Curtis Main has vowed that his team will take the same desire and effort into the Scottish Cup final that they put into defeating Aberdeen.

Main scored twice in the 3-0 win over the Dons that sealed a second cup final of the season for the Lanarkshire side. An energetic performance that saw Motherwell win with something to spare has set up a showpiece final against Celtic or Rangers, who meet in the other semi-final on Sunday.

Regardless of the opposition, Main said that the belief and attitude that has marked their cup displays this season would be back again.

"That's what we're in it for, we're not here to make the numbers up," he said. "We're in the final because we deserve to be in the final.

"When that day comes around we'll go out with the same hunger, the same drive and we'll look to lift that cup."

Main, who has been a constant source of goals since arriving in January, said the team was confident and ready before kick-off and had delivered.

"Obviously it's pleasing to get on the scoresheet and we're in the cup final," he said.

"That was the aim at the start of the day and that job's done now so we can fully focus on that final now.

"Before we went out, the dressing room was rocking. We all had a real belief in ourselves.

"We know what we're capable of and we've shown it many times this season.

"Goals change games and quickly after, the second one went in and that gives you huge momentum. We saw it out until half time and we knew they were going to have a spell in the second half, which I thought we dealt with. My second goal came at a crucial time and after that we defended magnificently and saw the game out."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.