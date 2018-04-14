Main: We'll take same hunger and drive into the cup final

The Motherwell goal hero says his side aren't going back to Hampden to make up the numbers.

Motherwell striker Curtis Main has vowed that his team will take the same desire and effort into the Scottish Cup final that they put into defeating Aberdeen.

Main scored twice in the 3-0 win over the Dons that sealed a second cup final of the season for the Lanarkshire side. An energetic performance that saw Motherwell win with something to spare has set up a showpiece final against Celtic or Rangers, who meet in the other semi-final on Sunday.

Regardless of the opposition, Main said that the belief and attitude that has marked their cup displays this season would be back again.

"That's what we're in it for, we're not here to make the numbers up," he said. "We're in the final because we deserve to be in the final.

"When that day comes around we'll go out with the same hunger, the same drive and we'll look to lift that cup."

Main, who has been a constant source of goals since arriving in January, said the team was confident and ready before kick-off and had delivered.

"Obviously it's pleasing to get on the scoresheet and we're in the cup final," he said.

"That was the aim at the start of the day and that job's done now so we can fully focus on that final now.

"Before we went out, the dressing room was rocking. We all had a real belief in ourselves.

"We know what we're capable of and we've shown it many times this season.

"Goals change games and quickly after, the second one went in and that gives you huge momentum. We saw it out until half time and we knew they were going to have a spell in the second half, which I thought we dealt with. My second goal came at a crucial time and after that we defended magnificently and saw the game out."