The Aberdeen keeper says remaining matches will define their campaign.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5770435772001-lewis-dons-need-to-bounce-back-for-crucial-league-games.jpg" />

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has said that the team need to recover from their Hampden heartache quickly with the remaining league matches set to define their season.

The Dons lost their Scottish Cup semi-final 3-0 to Motherwell on Saturday and Lewis admitted it was hard to put his finger on what had gone wrong at the national stadium.

Cup defeat leaves only the battle for second place in the league remaining and the goalkeeper admitted that his team had to be up to the challenge of finishing their season on a high.