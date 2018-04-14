Bowman: We wanted final place more than Aberdeen did

The Motherwell striker says he has no fears for the final, regardless of opposition.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5770435749001-bowman-we-wanted-it-more-than-aberdeen.jpg" />

Ryan Bowman believes Motherwell's desire for success was key to them beating Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The striker scored the second goal as the Steelmen won 3-0 at Hampden on Saturday, upsetting the odds in knockout competition once again.

He credited work ethic and drive as being key, as well as thorough preparation for the task they faced.

"It's unbelievable," he said. "We knew we were going into the game as underdogs, that's what we're like.

"We worked on Aberdeen all week and how we would go about the game.

"Our game plan was spot on today and I feel like we wanted it more than them."

Bowman out-muscled Aberdeen's Kari Arnsaon to test keeper Joe Lewis and then pounced on the rebound to put Motherwell 2-0 ahead and while that was a turning point, he felt there was still plenty of hard work to be done to seal victory and Motherwell delivered.

"It's incredible," he said. "I've scored better goals in my life but you take them all and it gave us that two-goal advantage.

"That can be dangerous at times, if they get an early goal in the second half but the boys came out and managed the game really well.

"Against the big teams we're always going to be underdogs but we've proved that we can battle against these teams and come out on top, like we've done today. We're sometimes labelled as a dirty team but we're not. We're a physical team and that's what the manager likes."



Having reached a Hampden final for the second time this season, Bowman feels the team can go one better and return to Fir Park with silverware in May.

"Why not?" he asked. "Obviously in the League Cup we were beaten in the final so if it's Celtic we owe them one, if it's Rangers we've proved we can beat them already.

"Whoever it is, we'll give 110% like we did today."