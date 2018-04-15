Team news: Halliday starts, Dembele leads line for Celtic

Graeme Murty has made a surprising change to his starting XI to face Celtic.

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has drafted in Andy Halliday to start against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Former skipper Halliday will partner Greg Docherty and Graeme Dorrans in the middle of the park as Rangers bid to end Celtic's bid for back-to-back trebles.

Josh Windass has failed to completely shake off the injury he sustained against Motherwell, meaning the attacker starts from the bench.

Ross McCrorie and Russell Martin are paired at centre-half for the Light Blues, with Bruno Alves a sub.

James Tavernier and Declan John are at full-back, while Daniel Candeias and Jamie Murphy support Alfredo Morelos in attack.

For Celtic, manager Brendan Rodgers has opted for a 4-2-3-1 with Moussa Dembele leading the line.

Craig Gordon starts in goal ahead of Scott Bain, with Kris Ajer and Dedryck Boyata tasked with providing the protection at centre-half.

Mikael Lustig missed the last meeting between the two sides due to suspension but the Swede returns to slot in at right back for Brendan Rodgers' Hoops.

Scottish trio Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and James Forrest will vie to win the midfield battle alongside Tom Rogic and Oliver Ntcham for Celtic.