Rangers boss Murty rues his lowest point in football

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Light Blues manager saw his side lose 4-0 to rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup.

Rangers boss Graeme Murty holds his head in his hands after Alfredo Morelos misses from close range.
Rangers boss Graeme Murty holds his head in his hands after Alfredo Morelos misses from close range. SNS

Rangers boss Graeme Murty said his side's 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic ranks as his lowest point in football.

The Light Blues were thrashed at Hampden as Brendan Rodgers' Hoops progressed to face Motherwell in the final.

Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor scored in the first half for the Hoops before Moussa Dembele and Olivier Ntcham converted spot-kicks to leave an emphatic tinge on the scoreline.

Asked if the result had left him at his lowest ebb in football, the former Scotland international said: "Yes, definitely."

He added: "It's a lonely place standing on the sidelines when that's going on.

"I don't think words are enough to convey how I'm feeling right now.

"We didn't get close enough to them or put them under enough pressure.

"We allowed them to play too easily, all four goals were easily avoidable through basic, good defending.

"I asked them to get into a shape and structure to press but when it comes to one on one you have to get closer than we did in the opening period.

"It seems to be the case that we've had really good opportunities to claw something back and haven't managed to.

"I said we have to be clinical in both boxes, and I don't think we managed to do that at all today."

Asked if the Rangers players had let him down on the day, Murty responded: "I'm not going to answer that."

The Rangers boss drafted in Andy Halliday for a surprise start only to hook the midfielder for Josh Windass in the aftermath of Celtic's second goal just after the half hour.

Halliday made clear his frustration at the decision as he took to the bench, gesticulating angrily towards his manager.

Murty insisted he could understand why the former club captain would be so unhappy.

He said: "I won't have been happy, I completely understand his frustration.

"I was reacting to the situation in the game and wanted to get a different shape to the team, Josh fitted that bill.

"Andy's frustrated, I'll see him in the week, we'll have a chat and move forward from there."

Murty refused to discuss how the result impacts his chances of returning as manager of the Ibrox side next season.

He added: "I think it would be churlish and selfish in the extreme to talk about my role in the rawness of that."

