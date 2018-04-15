Rodgers praises Celtic's cutting edge in Rangers rout

The Hoops boss says he's not focusing yet on the prospect of back-to-back trebles.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hailed the "real edge and composure" shown by his players as the Hoops defeated Rangers 4-0 at Hampden.

The Scottish champions kept their bid for back-to-back trebles alive by inflicting a heavy defeat upon their rivals in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Rodgers was delighted with his player's performance as they took control of the match right from the off.

He said: "It's always easy to criticise the losing manager but I think we played well and had a real edge to our game.

"We deserved to get to the final.

"In the first half we were very dominant and in control. So, yes, I'm very pleased.

He added: "We've played well and won, we had a good edge and good composure.

"What the players have done in the last couple of seasons has really inspired the supporters to believe that at times we can achieve the impossible."

With the League Cup in the bag, a healthy lead in the Premiership and a Scottish Cup final now on the horizon Rodgers' bid for back-to-back trebles remains well on course.

The Celtic boss was unwilling to look that far ahead, however.

He said: "The mantra is the next game.

"We are in the final now and that won't be an easy game either, that is a totally different game again with their physicality.

"Motherwell are a very honest team, they work very hard but we know that when we turn up and play, it gives us a great chance."

Rangers boss Graeme Murty said the loss had left him at his lowest ebb in football.



Rodgers held sympathy for his counterpart after the match.

He said: "Graeme has done everything he could, he's done a very good job in the short period he's been in.

"The losing team always has the spotlight shone on them.

"That's football management, it wasn't that long ago everyone was talking about what a job he'd done.

"These defeats are tough to take, the obviously felt they had an opportunity and the players were confident after beating Ayr 6-1."